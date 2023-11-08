Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 62.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 62.35 and closed at 62.3. The stock reached a high of 63 and a low of 61.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 67,417.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 760,473.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank39.90.350.8851.019.7575420.62
Canara Bank388.00.20.05392.75268.8570388.25
IDBI Bank64.241.542.4674.7542.8869073.43
IDFC First Bank83.990.810.97100.7452.1155585.61
Indian Bank429.27.351.74446.15253.3553454.33
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹64.4, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹62.7

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 64.4, and there has been a 2.71% increase in the stock price. This translates to a net change of 1.7 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 62.8 and a high price of 64.8 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹64.74, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹62.7

The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is 64.74. There has been a 3.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.04.

08 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months-1.67%
6 Months14.74%
YTD15.27%
1 Year34.44%
08 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.19, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹62.7

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 63.19. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.49, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.49 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.3 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank recorded a trading volume of 760,473 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 62.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.