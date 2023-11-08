IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹62.35 and closed at ₹62.3. The stock reached a high of ₹63 and a low of ₹61.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹67,417.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, while the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 760,473.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|39.9
|0.35
|0.88
|51.0
|19.75
|75420.62
|Canara Bank
|388.0
|0.2
|0.05
|392.75
|268.85
|70388.25
|IDBI Bank
|64.24
|1.54
|2.46
|74.75
|42.88
|69073.43
|IDFC First Bank
|83.99
|0.81
|0.97
|100.74
|52.11
|55585.61
|Indian Bank
|429.2
|7.35
|1.74
|446.15
|253.35
|53454.33
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹64.4, and there has been a 2.71% increase in the stock price. This translates to a net change of 1.7 in the stock price.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹62.8 and a high price of ₹64.8 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹64.74. There has been a 3.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.04.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|-1.67%
|6 Months
|14.74%
|YTD
|15.27%
|1 Year
|34.44%
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹63.19. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.49, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.49 points.
On the last day, IDBI Bank recorded a trading volume of 760,473 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹62.3.
