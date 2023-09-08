comScore
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees green in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees green in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 3.71 %. The stock closed at 69.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.41 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI BankPremium
IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 70.31 and closed at 70.01. The highest price reached during the day was 70.7, while the lowest price was 69.39. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently 75,073.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 72.84, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 564,035.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00:51 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹72.41, up 3.71% from yesterday's ₹69.82

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 72.41 with a percent change of 3.71 and a net change of 2.59. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.71% or 2.59 from its previous closing price.

Click here for IDBI Bank Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:42:36 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹72.2, up 3.41% from yesterday's ₹69.82

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 72.2. There has been a 3.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.38.

08 Sep 2023, 09:33:20 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.72%
3 Months21.03%
6 Months44.21%
YTD28.43%
1 Year59.54%
08 Sep 2023, 09:31:05 AM IST

IDBI Bank Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:10:11 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.21, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹69.82

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.21. There has been a 0.56 percent change, with a net change of 0.39.

08 Sep 2023, 08:14:31 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.01 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 564,035 shares and the closing price was 70.01.

