IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees green in trading today

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹70.31 and closed at ₹70.01. The highest price reached during the day was ₹70.7, while the lowest price was ₹69.39. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹75,073.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹72.84, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 564,035.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹72.41 with a percent change of 3.71 and a net change of 2.59. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.71% or ₹2.59 from its previous closing price.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹72.2. There has been a 3.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.38.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.72%
|3 Months
|21.03%
|6 Months
|44.21%
|YTD
|28.43%
|1 Year
|59.54%
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹70.21. There has been a 0.56 percent change, with a net change of 0.39.
On the last day, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 564,035 shares and the closing price was ₹70.01.
