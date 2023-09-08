IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees green in trading today

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹70.31 and closed at ₹70.01. The highest price reached during the day was ₹70.7, while the lowest price was ₹69.39. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹75,073.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹72.84, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 564,035.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.