IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Gains Ground

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 62.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.39 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 63.19 and closed at 62.7. The stock had a high of 64.8 and a low of 62.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 68,159.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,527 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.39, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹62.7

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 63.39. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.

09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.7 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 1,022,527 shares. The closing price of the stock was 62.7.

