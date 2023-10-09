Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -4.46 %. The stock closed at 69.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.65 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at a price of 69.49 and closed at 68.56. The stock's high for the day was 69.9, while the low was 68.3. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently 75,008.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 670,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹66.65, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹69.76

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 66.65, which represents a decrease of 4.46%. This translates to a net change of -3.11. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹67.4, down -3.38% from yesterday's ₹69.76

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 67.4, with a percent change of -3.38% and a net change of -2.36. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹68.56 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 670,556 shares with a closing price of 68.56.

