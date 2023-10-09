IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at a price of ₹69.49 and closed at ₹68.56. The stock's high for the day was ₹69.9, while the low was ₹68.3. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹75,008.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, while the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 670,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹66.65, which represents a decrease of 4.46%. This translates to a net change of -3.11. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹67.4, with a percent change of -3.38% and a net change of -2.36. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
