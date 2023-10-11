IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹67.21 and closed at ₹66.79. The stock had a high of ₹68.5 and a low of ₹67.21. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹72,912.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, while the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The stock had a trading volume of 744,662 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹68.38 with a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.57, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank recorded a volume of 744,662 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was ₹66.79.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!