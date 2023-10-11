Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 67.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.38 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 67.21 and closed at 66.79. The stock had a high of 68.5 and a low of 67.21. The market capitalization of the bank is 72,912.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 36.6. The stock had a trading volume of 744,662 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹68.38, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹67.81

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 68.38 with a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.57, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹66.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank recorded a volume of 744,662 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was 66.79.

