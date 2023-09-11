IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹70.21 and closed at ₹69.82 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹73.35 and a low of ₹70.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹76,148.51 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹73.35 and a low of ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,106,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.