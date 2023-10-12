Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 67.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.18 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 67.92 and closed at 67.81. The stock reached a high of 70.25 and a low of 67.92. The market cap of IDBI Bank is 74,385.12 crore. Its 52-week high is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 646,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹67.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 646,358 shares, with a closing price of 67.81.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.