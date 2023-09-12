Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 70.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.12 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 71.49 and closed at 70.82. The highest price reached during the day was 71.6, while the lowest price was 69.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 75,395.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 73.35 and 36.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 737,642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹70.82

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.12, which represents a decrease of 0.99% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, there were a total of 737,642 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 70.82.

