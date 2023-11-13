IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹63.66 and closed at ₹63.29. The stock had a high of ₹63.95 and a low of ₹63.59. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹68,600.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, while the 52-week low is ₹42.88. On the BSE, a total of 122,807 shares were traded for IDBI Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.93%
|3 Months
|-1.15%
|6 Months
|18.78%
|YTD
|16.38%
|1 Year
|27.91%
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹63.77. There was a small decrease in the stock price by -0.02%, resulting in a net change of -0.01.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 122,807 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹63.29.
