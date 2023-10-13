IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹69.87 and closed at ₹69.18. The stock had a high of ₹71.58 and a low of ₹68.82. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently at ₹76,256.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The stock had a trading volume of 735,343 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.