IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 70.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 69.87 and closed at 69.18. The stock had a high of 71.58 and a low of 68.82. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently at 76,256.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.6. The stock had a trading volume of 735,343 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹71.4, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹70.92

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 71.4, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.48. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.92, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹69.18

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 70.92, which represents a 2.52% increase. This means that the stock has gained 1.74 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹69.18 on last trading day

On the last day, the IDBI Bank BSE recorded a volume of 735,343 shares with a closing price of 69.18.

