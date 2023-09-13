IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹70.69 and closed at ₹70.12 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹70.69, while the lowest was ₹65.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹70,740.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹73.35, while the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 989,728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.12 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 989,728. The closing price for the stock was ₹70.12.