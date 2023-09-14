Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 2.69 %. The stock closed at 65.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.56 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 65.79 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 68.35 and a low of 64.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 72,643.23 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 73.35 and the lowest price was 36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,076,448 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹67.56, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹65.79

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 67.56, which represents a 2.69% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.77.

14 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹65.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,076,448 shares. The closing price for the day was 65.79.

