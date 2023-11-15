Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 63.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.56 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank's stock opened at 63.77 and closed at 63.78 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 65.99 and a low of 63.11. The company's market cap stands at 70,492.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 572,928 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹63.78 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a trading volume of 572,928 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 63.78.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.