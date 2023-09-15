IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹67.76 and closed at ₹67.56. The stock's high for the day was ₹69.5, while the low was ₹67.76. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹74,213.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹73.35, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 543,105 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹67.56 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 543,105 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹67.56.