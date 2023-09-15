Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 67.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.02 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 67.76 and closed at 67.56. The stock's high for the day was 69.5, while the low was 67.76. The market capitalization of the bank is 74,213.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 73.35, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 543,105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, the IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 543,105 shares. The closing price for the stock was 67.56.

