IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹66.73 and closed at ₹65.56. The stock reached a high of ₹66.73 and a low of ₹65.7. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹71,094.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, while the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 693,935 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.26%
|3 Months
|6.47%
|6 Months
|16.77%
|YTD
|21.71%
|1 Year
|39.56%
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹66.12, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% or 0.56 points.
On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a volume of 693,935 shares. The closing price for the shares stood at ₹65.56.
