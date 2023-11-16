Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 65.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.12 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 66.73 and closed at 65.56. The stock reached a high of 66.73 and a low of 65.7. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 71,094.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 693,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.26%
3 Months6.47%
6 Months16.77%
YTD21.71%
1 Year39.56%
16 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹66.12, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹65.56

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 66.12, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% or 0.56 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹65.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a volume of 693,935 shares. The closing price for the shares stood at 65.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.