IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹70.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹70.98

13 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 70.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI BankPremium
IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 72.21 and closed at 70.92. The highest price reached during the day was 72.35, while the lowest was 70.45. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 76,320.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The trading volume on the BSE for IDBI Bank shares was 1,161,836.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:38:52 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹70.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹70.98

Today, the closing price of IDBI Bank stock was 70.1, which represents a decrease of 1.24% from the previous closing price of 70.98. The net change in the stock price was -0.88.

16 Oct 2023, 05:40:51 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low of 69.5 and a high of 71.21 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:23:20 PM IST

IDBI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for IDBI Bank Ltd stock is 41.70, while the 52-week high price is 74.75.

16 Oct 2023, 03:18:43 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.2, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 70.2, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -0.78. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.1% from the previous trading session and has seen a decrease of 0.78 in its price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24:26 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.84, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 69.84, with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -1.14. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.61% and the net change is -1.14.

16 Oct 2023, 02:15:18 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 69.5 and a high price of 71.21 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:58:02 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.9, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 69.9, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -1.08. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% or 1.08.

Click here for IDBI Bank News

16 Oct 2023, 01:20:31 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 69.5 and a high price of 71.21 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15:06 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.85, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 69.85, with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -1.13. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.59% and the actual decrease in price is 1.13.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01:22 PM IST

16 Oct 2023, 12:33:30 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.89, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 69.89. The stock has seen a decrease of 1.54% in percentage change and a net change of -1.09.

16 Oct 2023, 12:19:00 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IDBI Bank stock is 69.5 and the high price is 71.21.

16 Oct 2023, 11:40:54 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -0.98, further confirming the decrease.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10:05 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for IDBI Bank stock is as follows: Today's low price: 69.99 Today's high price: 71.21.

16 Oct 2023, 11:06:23 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.15, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.15, which represents a decrease of 1.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.83. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:25:36 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.25, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 70.25 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -0.73. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.73. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

Click here for IDBI Bank Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:10:04 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IDBI Bank stock today is 69.99, while the high price is 71.21.

16 Oct 2023, 09:57:03 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.27, down -1% from yesterday's ₹70.98

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.27. It has experienced a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.71, which further supports the decrease in price. Overall, the stock is currently depreciating.

16 Oct 2023, 09:54:52 AM IST

16 Oct 2023, 09:00:54 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.98, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹70.92

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.98, which represents a slight increase of 0.08%. The net change in the stock price is 0.06. This indicates that the stock price has seen a small upward movement.

16 Oct 2023, 08:03:39 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.92 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a trading volume of 1,161,836 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 70.92.

