IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 70.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's 70.98

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹70.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹70.98 Today, the closing price of IDBI Bank stock was ₹70.1, which represents a decrease of 1.24% from the previous closing price of ₹70.98. The net change in the stock price was -0.88.

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock had a low of ₹69.5 and a high of ₹71.21 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for IDBI Bank Ltd stock is ₹41.70, while the 52-week high price is ₹74.75.

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.2, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹70.2, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -0.78. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.1% from the previous trading session and has seen a decrease of 0.78 in its price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.84, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹69.84, with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -1.14. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.61% and the net change is -1.14.

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹69.5 and a high price of ₹71.21 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.9, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹69.9, with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -1.08. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% or ₹1.08. Click here for IDBI Bank News

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹69.5 and a high price of ₹71.21 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.85, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹69.85, with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -1.13. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.59% and the actual decrease in price is ₹1.13.

IDBI Bank Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.89, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹69.89. The stock has seen a decrease of 1.54% in percentage change and a net change of -1.09.

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹69.5 and the high price is ₹71.21.

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹70. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -0.98, further confirming the decrease.

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for IDBI Bank stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹69.99 Today's high price: ₹71.21.

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.15, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹70.15, which represents a decrease of 1.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.83. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.25, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹70.25 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -0.73. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹0.73. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value. Click here for IDBI Bank Profit Loss

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of IDBI Bank stock today is ₹69.99, while the high price is ₹71.21.

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.27, down -1% from yesterday's ₹70.98 The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹70.27. It has experienced a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.71, which further supports the decrease in price. Overall, the stock is currently depreciating.

IDBI Bank Live Updates

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.98, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹70.92 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹70.98, which represents a slight increase of 0.08%. The net change in the stock price is 0.06. This indicates that the stock price has seen a small upward movement.