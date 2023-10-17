Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's 70.1

13 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 70.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.12 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 71 and closed at 70.98. The stock's high for the day was 71.21 and the low was 69.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 75,374.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.6. The total BSE volume for IDBI Bank on that day was 1,024,863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

Today, the closing price of IDBI Bank stock was 70.12, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. Yesterday's closing price was 70.1. This indicates that there was a slight increase in the stock price today compared to yesterday.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank44.310.070.1651.017.0583756.59
Union Bank Of India105.30.250.24113.442.671969.89
IDBI Bank70.120.020.0374.7536.675395.84
Canara Bank377.456.251.68386.5223.368474.35
IDFC First Bank91.630.720.79100.7452.1160641.85
17 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 69.81 and a high price of 70.91 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST IDBI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of IDBI Bank Ltd stock is 41.70, while the 52-week high price is 74.75.

17 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 70.3 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change in price is 0.2. Overall, the stock price for IDBI Bank has slightly increased.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 70.1. There has been no percent change, indicating that the stock's value has remained stable. The net change is also 0, further confirming that there has been no significant movement in the stock's price.

Click here for IDBI Bank AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank44.19-0.05-0.1151.017.0583529.76
Union Bank Of India104.75-0.3-0.29113.442.671593.98
IDBI Bank70.09-0.01-0.0174.7536.675363.59
Canara Bank376.55.31.43386.5223.368302.01
IDFC First Bank91.690.780.86100.7452.1160681.56
17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock reached a low of 69.81 and a high of 70.91 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.14, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹70.1

IDBI Bank stock is currently priced at 70.14 with a net change of 0.04 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a relatively small change in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days69.14
10 Days69.48
20 Days69.95
50 Days66.26
100 Days61.16
300 Days56.07
17 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IDBI Bank stock is 70.3, while the high price is 70.91.

17 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.35, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The stock price of IDBI Bank is currently trading at 70.35, with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank44.510.270.6151.017.0584134.64
Union Bank Of India105.80.750.71113.442.672311.63
IDBI Bank70.450.350.574.7536.675750.67
Canara Bank377.36.11.64386.5223.368447.14
IDFC First Bank91.60.690.76100.7452.1160622.0
17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.41, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 70.41, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock has increased by 0.44% from its previous price and has gained 0.31 points.

Click here for IDBI Bank Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 70.3 and a high price of 70.91 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.45, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is trading at 70.45. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock's low price today was 70.34, while the high price reached 70.91.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.51, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.51. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.41, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.41. Overall, the stock price of IDBI Bank has shown a small increase.

Click here for IDBI Bank Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.39, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.39, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% from its previous value and the net change in the stock price is 0.29.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock reached a low price of 70.34 and a high price of 70.91 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.4 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3 points or 0.43%. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a small positive change.

17 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,024,863 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 70.98.

