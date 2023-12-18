Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 5.38 %. The stock closed at 67.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.66 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock price on the last day was 67.11 at the opening and 67.05 at the close. The stock had a high of 71.34 and a low of 66.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 75,965.72 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 3,214,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock reached a low of 66.7 and a high of 71.34 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹67.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 3,214,269 shares. The closing price for the day was 67.05.

