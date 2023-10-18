Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 68.97, down -1.64% from yesterday's 70.12

18 Oct 2023
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 70.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.97 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 70.4 and closed at 70.1. The stock's high for the day was 70.91 and the low was 69.81. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 75,395.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 510,357 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹68.97, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹70.12

IDBI Bank's stock closed at 68.97, experiencing a decrease of 1.64% or a net change of -1.15. The previous day's closing price was 70.12.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Punjab National Bank74.23-1.56-2.0683.4535.581734.77
Union Bank Of India102.1-3.2-3.04113.442.669782.77
IDBI Bank68.97-1.15-1.6474.7536.674159.32
Canara Bank371.8-5.65-1.5386.5223.367449.36
IDFC First Bank90.94-0.69-0.75100.7452.1160185.2
IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was 68.26, while the high price was 71.79.

18 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST IDBI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

IDBI Bank Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 42.90000 and its 52 week high price is 74.75000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹68.5, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹70.12

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 68.5, which represents a decrease of 2.31%. The net change is -1.62, indicating a decline in the stock value.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Punjab National Bank75.790.510.6883.4535.583452.49
Union Bank Of India105.30.250.24113.442.671969.89
IDBI Bank70.120.020.0374.7536.675395.84
Canara Bank377.456.251.68386.5223.368474.35
IDFC First Bank91.630.720.79100.7452.1160641.85
18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage and the net change is positive, indicating a slight gain in value.

IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was 69.81, while the high price reached 70.91.

18 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.12, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.02. This indicates a relatively stable performance for the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days69.80
10 Days69.42
20 Days70.01
50 Days66.45
100 Days61.31
300 Days56.14
The IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was 69.81, while the high price reached 70.91.

18 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.12, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the day.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Punjab National Bank75.790.510.6883.4535.583452.49
Union Bank Of India105.30.250.24113.442.671969.89
IDBI Bank70.120.020.0374.7536.675395.84
Canara Bank377.456.251.68386.5223.368474.35
IDFC First Bank91.630.720.79100.7452.1160641.85
18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This implies that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

Click here for IDBI Bank News

IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day is 69.81 and the high price is 70.91.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Punjab National Bank75.790.510.6883.4535.583452.49
Union Bank Of India105.30.250.24113.442.671969.89
IDBI Bank70.120.020.0374.7536.675395.84
Canara Bank377.456.251.68386.5223.368474.35
IDFC First Bank91.630.720.79100.7452.1160641.85
18 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.02. It is important to note that these figures are subject to change as the stock market is constantly fluctuating.

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 69.81 and a high price of 70.91 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.12. There has been a 0.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.02.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Punjab National Bank75.790.510.6883.4535.583452.49
Union Bank Of India105.30.250.24113.442.671969.89
IDBI Bank70.120.020.0374.7536.675395.84
Canara Bank377.456.251.68386.5223.368474.35
IDFC First Bank91.630.720.79100.7452.1160641.85
18 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 0.02 points.

The current day's low price of IDBI Bank stock is 69.81, while the high price is 70.91.

18 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 70.12. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.03%, resulting in a net change of 0.02.

18 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.32%
3 Months23.01%
6 Months31.77%
YTD28.98%
1 Year63.59%
18 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.12, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹70.1

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 70.12. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02.

18 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank recorded a total volume of 510,357 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IDBI Bank shares stood at 70.1.

