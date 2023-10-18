IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 68.97, down -1.64% from yesterday's 70.12

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹70.4 and closed at ₹70.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹70.91 and the low was ₹69.81. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹75,395.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 510,357 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDBI Bank's stock closed at ₹68.97, experiencing a decrease of 1.64% or a net change of -1.15. The previous day's closing price was ₹70.12.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Punjab National Bank
|74.23
|-1.56
|-2.06
|83.45
|35.5
|81734.77
|Union Bank Of India
|102.1
|-3.2
|-3.04
|113.4
|42.6
|69782.77
|IDBI Bank
|68.97
|-1.15
|-1.64
|74.75
|36.6
|74159.32
|Canara Bank
|371.8
|-5.65
|-1.5
|386.5
|223.3
|67449.36
|IDFC First Bank
|90.94
|-0.69
|-0.75
|100.74
|52.11
|60185.2
IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹68.26, while the high price was ₹71.79.
IDBI Bank Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 42.90000 and its 52 week high price is 74.75000.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹68.5, which represents a decrease of 2.31%. The net change is -1.62, indicating a decline in the stock value.
The current price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02.
IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹69.81, while the high price reached ₹70.91.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹70.12, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.02. This indicates a relatively stable performance for the stock.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|69.80
|10 Days
|69.42
|20 Days
|70.01
|50 Days
|66.45
|100 Days
|61.31
|300 Days
|56.14
The IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹69.81, while the high price reached ₹70.91.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹70.12, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the day.
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This implies that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
Click here for IDBI Bank News
IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹69.81 and the high price is ₹70.91.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.02. It is important to note that these figures are subject to change as the stock market is constantly fluctuating.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹69.81 and a high price of ₹70.91 for the current day.
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹70.12. There has been a 0.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.02.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹70.12 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02.
The current day's low price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹69.81, while the high price is ₹70.91.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹70.12. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.03%, resulting in a net change of 0.02.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.32%
|3 Months
|23.01%
|6 Months
|31.77%
|YTD
|28.98%
|1 Year
|63.59%
The current price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹70.12. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02.
On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank recorded a total volume of 510,357 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IDBI Bank shares stood at ₹70.1.
