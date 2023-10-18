IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 68.97, down -1.64% from yesterday's 70.12

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹68.97, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹70.12 IDBI Bank's stock closed at ₹68.97, experiencing a decrease of 1.64% or a net change of -1.15. The previous day's closing price was ₹70.12.

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Punjab National Bank 74.23 -1.56 -2.06 83.45 35.5 81734.77 Union Bank Of India 102.1 -3.2 -3.04 113.4 42.6 69782.77 IDBI Bank 68.97 -1.15 -1.64 74.75 36.6 74159.32 Canara Bank 371.8 -5.65 -1.5 386.5 223.3 67449.36 IDFC First Bank 90.94 -0.69 -0.75 100.74 52.11 60185.2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹68.26, while the high price was ₹71.79.

IDBI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high IDBI Bank Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 42.90000 and its 52 week high price is 74.75000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 69.80 10 Days 69.42 20 Days 70.01 50 Days 66.45 100 Days 61.31 300 Days 56.14 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.32% 3 Months 23.01% 6 Months 31.77% YTD 28.98% 1 Year 63.59%

