IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Surges in Trading Today

IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹70.01 and closed at ₹70.12 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹71.79, while the low was ₹68.26. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹74,159.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 1,436,669 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|21.87%
|6 Months
|31.3%
|YTD
|26.59%
|1 Year
|58.53%
On the last day, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 1,436,669 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹70.12.
