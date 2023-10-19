Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 68.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank's stock opened at 70.01 and closed at 70.12 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 71.79, while the low was 68.26. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 74,159.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 1,436,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹68.97

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 69. There has been a slight increase of 0.04% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.03.

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months21.87%
6 Months31.3%
YTD26.59%
1 Year58.53%
19 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹68.31, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹68.97

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 68.31. There has been a decrease of 0.96% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -0.66.

19 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.12 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 1,436,669 shares. The closing price for the stock was 70.12.

