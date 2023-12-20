IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹71.39 and closed at ₹70.21. The stock had a high of ₹71.39 and a low of ₹69.01. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹74,847.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. On the BSE, there were 1,657,589 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.