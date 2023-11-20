IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹63.31 and closed at ₹65.59. The highest price during the day was ₹63.87, while the lowest was ₹62.46. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently valued at ₹67,428.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 777,144.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.