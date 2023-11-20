Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -4.39 %. The stock closed at 65.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.71 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 63.31 and closed at 65.59. The highest price during the day was 63.87, while the lowest was 62.46. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently valued at 67,428.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 777,144.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹65.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 777,144 shares and closed at a price of 65.59.

