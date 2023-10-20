IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹68.31 and closed at ₹68.97. The highest price of the day was ₹69.55, while the lowest price was ₹67.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹73,761.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 839,379 shares.
The IDBI Bank stock reached a low price of ₹68.5 and a high price of ₹69.5 for the day.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹68.85, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.36% and the price has risen by 0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.45%
|3 Months
|23.08%
|6 Months
|30.23%
|YTD
|26.03%
|1 Year
|55.68%
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹69.24, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 0.64. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 0.64.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 839,379. The closing price for the shares was ₹68.97.
