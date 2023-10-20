Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 68.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the IDBI Bank's stock opened at 68.31 and closed at 68.97. The highest price of the day was 69.55, while the lowest price was 67.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at 73,761.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 839,379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock reached a low price of 68.5 and a high price of 69.5 for the day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹68.85, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹68.6

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 68.85, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.36% and the price has risen by 0.25.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.45%
3 Months23.08%
6 Months30.23%
YTD26.03%
1 Year55.68%
20 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.24, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹68.6

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 69.24, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 0.64. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 0.64.

20 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹68.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 839,379. The closing price for the shares was 68.97.

