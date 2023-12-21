Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 64.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 70.29 and closed at 69.61. The stock had a high of 70.48 and a low of 64.10. The market capitalization of the bank is 69,664.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,422,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of IDBI Bank reached a low of 63.35 and a high of 65.54 in the current day's trading session.

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹65.15, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹64.79

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 65.15, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the actual increase in price is 0.36.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.44%
3 Months-13.1%
6 Months18.34%
YTD19.32%
1 Year16.01%
21 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹64.79, up 0% from yesterday's ₹64.79

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is 64.79 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable at its current value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹69.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank witnessed a total volume of 2,422,382 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 69.61.

