IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank shares surge on positive trading day

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹70.29 and closed at ₹69.61. The stock had a high of ₹70.48 and a low of ₹64.10. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹69,664.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,422,382 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of IDBI Bank reached a low of ₹63.35 and a high of ₹65.54 in the current day's trading session.
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹65.15, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the actual increase in price is 0.36.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.44%
|3 Months
|-13.1%
|6 Months
|18.34%
|YTD
|19.32%
|1 Year
|16.01%
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹64.79 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable at its current value.
On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank witnessed a total volume of 2,422,382 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹69.61.
