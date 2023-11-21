Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Sees Upward Movement

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 61.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.37 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day of trading, the open price for IDBI Bank was 62.82, and the close price was 62.71. The stock's high for the day was 63.34, while the low was 61.5. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently 66,546.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank on that day was 1,157,969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 62.05 and a high price of 62.60 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.37, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹61.89

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 62.37, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.48. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and has gained 0.48 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.98%
3 Months1.46%
6 Months12.24%
YTD13.89%
1 Year28.02%
21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹61.89

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 62.05, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.16 points.

21 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank recorded a trading volume of 1,157,969 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 62.71.

