IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Sees Upward Movement

On the last day of trading, the open price for IDBI Bank was ₹62.82, and the close price was ₹62.71. The stock's high for the day was ₹63.34, while the low was ₹61.5. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹66,546.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank on that day was 1,157,969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹62.05 and a high price of ₹62.60 for the current day.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹62.37, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.48. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and has gained 0.48 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.98%
|3 Months
|1.46%
|6 Months
|12.24%
|YTD
|13.89%
|1 Year
|28.02%
The current price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹62.05, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.16 points.
On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank recorded a trading volume of 1,157,969 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹62.71.
