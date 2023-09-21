Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stocks plunge in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 72.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.69 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank's stock opened at 72.59 and closed at 72.53 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 73.4, while the lowest was 69.9. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 76,008.73 crore. The 52-week high for IDBI Bank is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 616,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.69, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹72.53

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 70.69, with a percent change of -2.54% and a net change of -1.84. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.54% and has a net decrease of 1.84.

21 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹72.53 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank BSE volume was 616,672 shares and the closing price was 72.53.

