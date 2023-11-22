IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, IDBI Bank's opening price was ₹62.05 and the closing price was ₹61.89. The stock reached a high of ₹62.6 and a low of ₹61.75. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹66,955.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹74.75 and the 52-week low was ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 248,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.