IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 61.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.27 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, IDBI Bank's opening price was 62.05 and the closing price was 61.89. The stock reached a high of 62.6 and a low of 61.75. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 66,955.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 74.75 and the 52-week low was 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 248,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

