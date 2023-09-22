Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock Sees Upward Movement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 69.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.46 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 70.24 and closed at 70.69. The highest price reached during the day was 73.21, while the lowest was 68.56. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently at 74,686.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 865,686.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹71.46, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹69.46

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 71.46. There has been a percent change of 2.88, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these figures indicate that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a recent upward trend.

22 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.44%
3 Months21.5%
6 Months47.08%
YTD27.6%
1 Year57.08%
22 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.46, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹70.69

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 69.46. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.23, suggesting a decrease of 1.23 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 865,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was 70.69.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.