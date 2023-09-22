IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock Sees Upward Movement

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹70.24 and closed at ₹70.69. The highest price reached during the day was ₹73.21, while the lowest was ₹68.56. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently at ₹74,686.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 865,686.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹71.46. There has been a percent change of 2.88, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these figures indicate that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a recent upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.44%
|3 Months
|21.5%
|6 Months
|47.08%
|YTD
|27.6%
|1 Year
|57.08%
On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 865,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹70.69.
