IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the IDBI Bank opened at ₹70 and closed at ₹69.67. The stock had a high of ₹80.52 and a low of ₹69.8. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹84,986.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 8,685,199 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹79.04, with a percent change of 13.45 and a net change of 9.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 13.45% and the stock has gained 9.37 points.
On the last day, IDBI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 8,685,199 shares traded with a closing price of ₹69.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!