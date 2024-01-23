Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 13.45 %. The stock closed at 69.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.04 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the IDBI Bank opened at 70 and closed at 69.67. The stock had a high of 80.52 and a low of 69.8. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 84,986.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 8,685,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹79.04, up 13.45% from yesterday's ₹69.67

The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is 79.04, with a percent change of 13.45 and a net change of 9.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 13.45% and the stock has gained 9.37 points.

23 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹69.67 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 8,685,199 shares traded with a closing price of 69.67.

