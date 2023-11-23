Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 62.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.41 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank's stock opened at 60.11 and closed at 62.27 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 60.69 and a low of 59.7. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 64,955.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 1,256,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 59.7 and a high price of 60.69 for the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.62%
3 Months-3.84%
6 Months10.51%
YTD11.22%
1 Year23.12%
23 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹60.41, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹62.27

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that its price is 60.41, with a percent change of -2.99% and a net change of -1.86. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.99% and has had a net decrease of 1.86.

23 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.27 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 1,256,399 shares. The closing price for the stock was 62.27.

