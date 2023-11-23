IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹60.11 and closed at ₹62.27 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹60.69 and a low of ₹59.7. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹64,955.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, while the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 1,256,399 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹59.7 and a high price of ₹60.69 for the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹60.41. There has been a percent change of -2.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.86, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.86. This suggests that IDBI Bank's stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.62%
|3 Months
|-3.84%
|6 Months
|10.51%
|YTD
|11.22%
|1 Year
|23.12%
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that its price is ₹60.41, with a percent change of -2.99% and a net change of -1.86. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.99% and has had a net decrease of 1.86.
On the last day, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 1,256,399 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹62.27.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!