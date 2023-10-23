IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank faces bearish trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's open price was ₹68.5 and the close price was ₹68.6. The high for the day was ₹69.5, while the low was ₹66.6. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹72,041.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,741,874 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 68.96 10 Days 69.05 20 Days 69.63 50 Days 66.78 100 Days 61.86 300 Days 56.46

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹64.24 and a high price of ₹68.85.

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Overseas Bank 38.25 -2.17 -5.37 51.0 17.05 72301.73 Union Bank Of India 96.6 -4.5 -4.45 113.4 42.6 66023.66 IDBI Bank 65.11 -1.89 -2.82 74.75 36.6 70008.89 Canara Bank 365.1 -4.1 -1.11 386.5 223.3 66233.9 IDFC First Bank 88.75 -0.19 -0.21 100.74 52.11 58735.83

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹65.1, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹67 The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹65.1, reflecting a percent change of -2.84. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.84% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.9, indicating a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for IDBI Bank News

IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.3% 3 Months 18.83% 6 Months 30.63% YTD 23.18% 1 Year 48.94%

