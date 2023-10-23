Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank faces bearish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:40 PM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.73 %. The stock closed at 67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's open price was 68.5 and the close price was 68.6. The high for the day was 69.5, while the low was 66.6. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently 72,041.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,741,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days68.96
10 Days69.05
20 Days69.63
50 Days66.78
100 Days61.86
300 Days56.46
23 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 64.24 and a high price of 68.85.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹64.5, down -3.73% from yesterday's ₹67

On the given day, the stock price of IDBI Bank was 64.5. It had a percent change of -3.73 and a net change of -2.5. This indicates a decline in the stock price by 3.73% or 2.5.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank38.25-2.17-5.3751.017.0572301.73
Union Bank Of India96.6-4.5-4.45113.442.666023.66
IDBI Bank65.11-1.89-2.8274.7536.670008.89
Canara Bank365.1-4.1-1.11386.5223.366233.9
IDFC First Bank88.75-0.19-0.21100.7452.1158735.83
23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹65.1, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹67

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 65.1, reflecting a percent change of -2.84. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.84% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for IDBI Bank News

23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 65.24 and a high price of 68.85 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹65.29, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹67

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 65.29. There has been a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.71, suggesting a decrease in value as well. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the stock's price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank38.34-2.08-5.1551.017.0572471.85
Union Bank Of India96.45-4.65-4.6113.442.665921.14
IDBI Bank65.41-1.59-2.3774.7536.670331.46
Canara Bank364.65-4.55-1.23386.5223.366152.26
IDFC First Bank88.91-0.03-0.03100.7452.1158841.72
23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank's stock reached a low of 65.35 and a high of 68.85 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹65.81, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹67

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 65.81. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.19, which also suggests a decline in the stock price. Overall, IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decrease in value based on the current data.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank38.77-1.65-4.0851.017.0573284.65
Union Bank Of India97.75-3.35-3.31113.442.666809.66
IDBI Bank66.07-0.93-1.3974.7536.671041.12
Canara Bank367.0-2.2-0.6386.5223.366578.58
IDFC First Bank88.83-0.11-0.12100.7452.1158788.78
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock reached a low of 65.35 and a high of 68.85 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹65.91, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹67

As of the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is 65.91. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.09, suggesting a decline.

Click here for IDBI Bank Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹66.46, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹67

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 66.46, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.3%
3 Months18.83%
6 Months30.63%
YTD23.18%
1 Year48.94%
23 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹67, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹68.6

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 67, with a percent change of -2.33 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.33% or 1.6.

23 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹68.6 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank on BSE witnessed a trading volume of 1,741,874 shares. The closing price for the day was 68.6.

