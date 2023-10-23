IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank faces bearish trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's open price was ₹68.5 and the close price was ₹68.6. The high for the day was ₹69.5, while the low was ₹66.6. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹72,041.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,741,874 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|68.96
|10 Days
|69.05
|20 Days
|69.63
|50 Days
|66.78
|100 Days
|61.86
|300 Days
|56.46
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹64.24 and a high price of ₹68.85.
On the given day, the stock price of IDBI Bank was ₹64.5. It had a percent change of -3.73 and a net change of -2.5. This indicates a decline in the stock price by 3.73% or ₹2.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|38.25
|-2.17
|-5.37
|51.0
|17.05
|72301.73
|Union Bank Of India
|96.6
|-4.5
|-4.45
|113.4
|42.6
|66023.66
|IDBI Bank
|65.11
|-1.89
|-2.82
|74.75
|36.6
|70008.89
|Canara Bank
|365.1
|-4.1
|-1.11
|386.5
|223.3
|66233.9
|IDFC First Bank
|88.75
|-0.19
|-0.21
|100.74
|52.11
|58735.83
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹65.1, reflecting a percent change of -2.84. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.84% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.9, indicating a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹65.24 and a high price of ₹68.85 for the current day.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹65.29. There has been a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.71, suggesting a decrease in value as well. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the stock's price.
IDBI Bank's stock reached a low of ₹65.35 and a high of ₹68.85 on the current day.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹65.81. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.19, which also suggests a decline in the stock price. Overall, IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decrease in value based on the current data.
IDBI Bank stock reached a low of ₹65.35 and a high of ₹68.85 on the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹65.91. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.09, suggesting a decline.
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹66.46, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.3%
|3 Months
|18.83%
|6 Months
|30.63%
|YTD
|23.18%
|1 Year
|48.94%
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹67, with a percent change of -2.33 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.33% or ₹1.6.
On the last day, IDBI Bank on BSE witnessed a trading volume of 1,741,874 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹68.6.
