IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank faces bearish trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank's open price was ₹68.5 and the close price was ₹68.6. The high for the day was ₹69.5, while the low was ₹66.6. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹72,041.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,741,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.