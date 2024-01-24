IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹79.99 and closed at ₹79.04. The stock had a high of ₹83.55 and a low of ₹75.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹82,191.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, while the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on this day was 5,370,000.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹79.04 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,370,000. The closing price of the shares was ₹79.04.