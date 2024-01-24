Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.29 %. The stock closed at 79.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.44 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 79.99 and closed at 79.04. The stock had a high of 83.55 and a low of 75.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 82,191.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on this day was 5,370,000.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹79.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,370,000. The closing price of the shares was 79.04.

