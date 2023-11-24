IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹60.68 and closed at ₹60.41. The stock had a high of ₹61.85 and a low of ₹60.25. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹65,213.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 712,598 shares.
24 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.55%
|3 Months
|-2.6%
|6 Months
|9.28%
|YTD
|11.59%
|1 Year
|24.92%
24 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹60.88, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹60.65
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹60.88. There has been a 0.38 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.23.
24 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹60.41 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume of IDBI Bank was 712,598 shares, and the closing price of the stock was ₹60.41.