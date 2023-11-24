IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹60.68 and closed at ₹60.41. The stock had a high of ₹61.85 and a low of ₹60.25. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹65,213.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 712,598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.