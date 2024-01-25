Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 10.03 %. The stock closed at 76.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.11 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank's open price was 76.95, close price was 76.44, high was 86.97, and low was 76.21. The market capitalization of the bank was 90,438.45 crore. The 52-week high was 74.75 and the 52-week low was 42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 9,915,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹76.44 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a trading volume of 9,915,610 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 76.44.

