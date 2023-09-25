Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 69.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank's stock opened at 69.89 and closed at 69.46. The stock had a high of 72.65 and a low of 69.89. The market capitalization of the bank is 76,664.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,257,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹71.3, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹69.46

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is at 71.3 with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 1.84. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.65% and has gained 1.84 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of IDBI Bank.

25 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹69.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 1,257,319 shares and closed at a price of 69.46.

