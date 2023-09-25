IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹69.89 and closed at ₹69.46. The stock had a high of ₹72.65 and a low of ₹69.89. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹76,664.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,257,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.