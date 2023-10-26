IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹62.73, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹63.98

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹63.15 and closed at ₹62.96. The stock reached a high of ₹64.75 and a low of ₹60.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹69,030.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 842,219. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹62.73, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹63.98 IDBI Bank stock closed at ₹62.73, recording a decrease of 1.95% or a net change of -1.25. The previous day's closing price was ₹63.98.

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 94.75 -0.35 -0.37 113.4 48.55 64759.23 Indian Overseas Bank 38.4 -0.52 -1.34 51.0 17.85 72585.26 IDBI Bank 62.73 -1.25 -1.95 74.75 36.6 67449.82 Canara Bank 359.85 6.3 1.78 386.5 266.85 65281.48 IDFC First Bank 84.95 -2.21 -2.54 100.74 52.11 56220.94

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹61.4 and a high price of ₹63.45 on the current day.

IDBI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of IDBI Bank Ltd stock is ₹42.90, while the 52-week high price is ₹74.75.

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.69, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹63.98 The stock price of IDBI Bank is currently ₹62.69 with a percent change of -2.02 and a net change of -1.29. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.02% or ₹1.29.

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 93.8 -1.3 -1.37 113.4 48.55 64109.93 Indian Overseas Bank 38.23 -0.69 -1.77 51.0 17.85 72263.92 IDBI Bank 62.89 -1.09 -1.7 74.75 36.6 67621.86 Canara Bank 356.95 3.4 0.96 386.5 266.85 64755.38 IDFC First Bank 85.35 -1.81 -2.08 100.74 52.11 56485.67

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.59, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹63.98 Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹62.59. It has experienced a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.39, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹61.4, while the high price is ₹63.45.

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.25, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹63.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹62.25. There has been a percent change of -2.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.73, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 67.53 10 Days 68.66 20 Days 69.21 50 Days 66.77 100 Days 61.94 300 Days 56.55

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDBI Bank stock reached a low of ₹61.4 and a high of ₹63.45 on the current day.

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.64, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹63.98 Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹62.64. There has been a percent change of -2.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.34, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

IDBI Bank Live Updates IDBI BANK More Information

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 92.9 -2.2 -2.31 113.4 48.55 63494.8 Indian Overseas Bank 37.21 -1.71 -4.39 51.0 17.85 70335.88 IDBI Bank 62.3 -1.68 -2.63 74.75 36.6 66987.47 Canara Bank 347.3 -6.25 -1.77 386.5 266.85 63004.74 IDFC First Bank 85.41 -1.75 -2.01 100.74 52.11 56525.38

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.34, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹63.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹62.34. There has been a percent change of -2.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.64, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.64. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value according to this data. Click here for IDBI Bank News

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock reached a low of ₹61.4 and a high of ₹63.45 on the current day.

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.14, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹63.98 The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹62.14. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.84, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 91.9 -3.2 -3.36 113.4 48.55 62811.33 Indian Overseas Bank 36.94 -1.98 -5.09 51.0 17.85 69825.51 IDBI Bank 61.9 -2.08 -3.25 74.75 36.6 66557.37 Canara Bank 345.85 -7.7 -2.18 386.5 266.85 62741.7 IDFC First Bank 84.96 -2.2 -2.52 100.74 52.11 56227.56

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹61.4 and a high price of ₹63.45 on the current day.

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹61.7, down -3.56% from yesterday's ₹63.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹61.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.56%, resulting in a net change of -2.28.

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Union Bank Of India 92.1 -3.0 -3.15 113.4 48.55 62948.02 Indian Overseas Bank 37.18 -1.74 -4.47 51.0 17.85 70279.17 IDBI Bank 62.11 -1.87 -2.92 74.75 36.6 66783.17 Canara Bank 346.75 -6.8 -1.92 386.5 266.85 62904.97 IDFC First Bank 85.9 -1.26 -1.45 100.74 52.11 56849.67

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.06, down -3% from yesterday's ₹63.98 The current price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹62.06, with a percent change of -3 and a net change of -1.92. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3% and has lost ₹1.92 in value.

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹61.4 and a high price of ₹63.45 for the current day.

IDBI Bank Live Updates IDBI BANK More Information

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹61.6, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹63.98 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹61.6. There has been a percent change of -3.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.38, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.38. Overall, this data suggests that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.56% 3 Months 16.21% 6 Months 20.72% YTD 17.94% 1 Year 42.29%

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹64.2, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹62.96 The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹64.2. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.24, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.24 points. Overall, the stock has experienced positive growth in its value.

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.96 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 842,219. The closing price for the stock was ₹62.96.