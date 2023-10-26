Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 62.73, down -1.95% from yesterday's 63.98

13 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 63.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.73 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 63.15 and closed at 62.96. The stock reached a high of 64.75 and a low of 60.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 69,030.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 842,219.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹62.73, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹63.98

IDBI Bank stock closed at 62.73, recording a decrease of 1.95% or a net change of -1.25. The previous day's closing price was 63.98.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Union Bank Of India94.75-0.35-0.37113.448.5564759.23
Indian Overseas Bank38.4-0.52-1.3451.017.8572585.26
IDBI Bank62.73-1.25-1.9574.7536.667449.82
Canara Bank359.856.31.78386.5266.8565281.48
IDFC First Bank84.95-2.21-2.54100.7452.1156220.94
26 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 61.4 and a high price of 63.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST IDBI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of IDBI Bank Ltd stock is 42.90, while the 52-week high price is 74.75.

26 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.69, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The stock price of IDBI Bank is currently 62.69 with a percent change of -2.02 and a net change of -1.29. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.02% or 1.29.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Union Bank Of India93.8-1.3-1.37113.448.5564109.93
Indian Overseas Bank38.23-0.69-1.7751.017.8572263.92
IDBI Bank62.89-1.09-1.774.7536.667621.86
Canara Bank356.953.40.96386.5266.8564755.38
IDFC First Bank85.35-1.81-2.08100.7452.1156485.67
26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.59, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹63.98

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is 62.59. It has experienced a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.39, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day is 61.4, while the high price is 63.45.

26 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.25, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 62.25. There has been a percent change of -2.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.73, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days67.53
10 Days68.66
20 Days69.21
50 Days66.77
100 Days61.94
300 Days56.55
26 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock reached a low of 61.4 and a high of 63.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.64, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹63.98

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is 62.64. There has been a percent change of -2.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.34, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Union Bank Of India92.9-2.2-2.31113.448.5563494.8
Indian Overseas Bank37.21-1.71-4.3951.017.8570335.88
IDBI Bank62.3-1.68-2.6374.7536.666987.47
Canara Bank347.3-6.25-1.77386.5266.8563004.74
IDFC First Bank85.41-1.75-2.01100.7452.1156525.38
26 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.34, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 62.34. There has been a percent change of -2.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.64, which means the stock has decreased by 1.64. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value according to this data.

Click here for IDBI Bank News

26 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock reached a low of 61.4 and a high of 63.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.14, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 62.14. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.84, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Union Bank Of India91.9-3.2-3.36113.448.5562811.33
Indian Overseas Bank36.94-1.98-5.0951.017.8569825.51
IDBI Bank61.9-2.08-3.2574.7536.666557.37
Canara Bank345.85-7.7-2.18386.5266.8562741.7
IDFC First Bank84.96-2.2-2.52100.7452.1156227.56
26 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 61.4 and a high price of 63.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹61.7, down -3.56% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 61.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.56%, resulting in a net change of -2.28.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Union Bank Of India92.1-3.0-3.15113.448.5562948.02
Indian Overseas Bank37.18-1.74-4.4751.017.8570279.17
IDBI Bank62.11-1.87-2.9274.7536.666783.17
Canara Bank346.75-6.8-1.92386.5266.8562904.97
IDFC First Bank85.9-1.26-1.45100.7452.1156849.67
26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.06, down -3% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 62.06, with a percent change of -3 and a net change of -1.92. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3% and has lost 1.92 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of 61.4 and a high price of 63.45 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹61.6, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 61.6. There has been a percent change of -3.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.38, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.38. Overall, this data suggests that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.56%
3 Months16.21%
6 Months20.72%
YTD17.94%
1 Year42.29%
26 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹64.2, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹62.96

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 64.2. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.24, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.24 points. Overall, the stock has experienced positive growth in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:28 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 842,219. The closing price for the stock was 62.96.

