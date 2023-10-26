IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 62.73, down -1.95% from yesterday's 63.98

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹63.15 and closed at ₹62.96. The stock reached a high of ₹64.75 and a low of ₹60.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹69,030.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 842,219.
IDBI Bank stock closed at ₹62.73, recording a decrease of 1.95% or a net change of -1.25. The previous day's closing price was ₹63.98.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹61.4 and a high price of ₹63.45 on the current day.
The 52-week low price of IDBI Bank Ltd stock is ₹42.90, while the 52-week high price is ₹74.75.
The stock price of IDBI Bank is currently ₹62.69 with a percent change of -2.02 and a net change of -1.29. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.02% or ₹1.29.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹62.59. It has experienced a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.39, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
The IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹61.4, while the high price is ₹63.45.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹62.25. There has been a percent change of -2.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.73, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|67.53
|10 Days
|68.66
|20 Days
|69.21
|50 Days
|66.77
|100 Days
|61.94
|300 Days
|56.55
IDBI Bank stock reached a low of ₹61.4 and a high of ₹63.45 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹62.64. There has been a percent change of -2.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.34, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹62.34. There has been a percent change of -2.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.64, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.64. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value according to this data.
The IDBI Bank stock reached a low of ₹61.4 and a high of ₹63.45 on the current day.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹62.14. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.84, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹61.4 and a high price of ₹63.45 on the current day.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹61.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.56%, resulting in a net change of -2.28.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Union Bank Of India
|92.1
|-3.0
|-3.15
|113.4
|48.55
|62948.02
|Indian Overseas Bank
|37.18
|-1.74
|-4.47
|51.0
|17.85
|70279.17
|IDBI Bank
|62.11
|-1.87
|-2.92
|74.75
|36.6
|66783.17
|Canara Bank
|346.75
|-6.8
|-1.92
|386.5
|266.85
|62904.97
|IDFC First Bank
|85.9
|-1.26
|-1.45
|100.74
|52.11
|56849.67
The current price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹62.06, with a percent change of -3 and a net change of -1.92. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3% and has lost ₹1.92 in value.
The IDBI Bank stock had a low price of ₹61.4 and a high price of ₹63.45 for the current day.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹61.6. There has been a percent change of -3.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.38, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.38. Overall, this data suggests that IDBI Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.56%
|3 Months
|16.21%
|6 Months
|20.72%
|YTD
|17.94%
|1 Year
|42.29%
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹64.2. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.24, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.24 points. Overall, the stock has experienced positive growth in its value.
On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 842,219. The closing price for the stock was ₹62.96.
