IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 70.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 71.61 and closed at 71.3. The stock's highest price during the day was 72, while the lowest was 70.25. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently 76,094.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 566,601.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹71, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹70.77

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 71. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 0.23, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months25.98%
6 Months58.21%
YTD30.27%
1 Year66.2%
26 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.99, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹70.77

The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is 70.99. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.22, which also suggests a small positive movement. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of IDBI Bank has seen a minor increase in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹71.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 566,601 shares. The closing price for the shares was 71.3.

