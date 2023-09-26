IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹71.61 and closed at ₹71.3. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹72, while the lowest was ₹70.25. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹76,094.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares on that day was 566,601.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹71. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 0.23, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|25.98%
|6 Months
|58.21%
|YTD
|30.27%
|1 Year
|66.2%
The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹70.99. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.22, which also suggests a small positive movement. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of IDBI Bank has seen a minor increase in value.
On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 566,601 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹71.3.
