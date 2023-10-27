comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 62.88, up 0.24% from yesterday's 62.73
BackBack

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹62.88, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹62.73

10 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 62.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.88 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI BankPremium
IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 62.46 and closed at 63.98. The stock reached a high of 63.45 and a low of 61.40 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 67,449.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 423,089 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:40:38 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹62.88, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹62.73

IDBI Bank's stock closed at 62.88 with a 0.24% increase in value. The net change in the stock price was 0.15. The previous day's closing price was 62.73.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19:24 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank41.162.767.1951.017.8577802.33
Union Bank Of India99.955.25.49113.448.5568313.3
IDBI Bank62.880.150.2474.7536.667611.1
Canara Bank380.720.855.79386.5266.8569063.94
IDFC First Bank86.091.141.34100.7452.1156975.41
27 Oct 2023, 05:42:00 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day is 62.75 and the high price is 64.06.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40:36 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹62.73

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is 63. There has been a 0.43% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.27.

Click here for IDBI Bank Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:33:49 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank40.271.874.8751.017.8576120.01
Union Bank Of India99.955.25.49113.448.5568313.3
IDBI Bank63.010.280.4574.7536.667750.89
Canara Bank384.3524.56.81386.5266.8569726.1
IDFC First Bank85.880.931.09100.7452.1156836.43
27 Oct 2023, 02:15:58 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was 62.81, while the high price was 64.06.

27 Oct 2023, 01:57:36 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.95, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹62.73

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 62.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.22, suggesting a small positive movement. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable and has shown a minor upward trend.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40:36 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days66.30
10 Days68.28
20 Days68.87
50 Days66.78
100 Days62.03
300 Days56.60
27 Oct 2023, 01:21:56 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock reached a low price of 62.9 and a high price of 64.06 today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:04:59 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.19, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹62.73

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 63.19, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.46. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the overall change in price is 0.46.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53:15 PM IST

IDBI Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:42:00 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank39.471.072.7951.017.8574607.82
Union Bank Of India100.055.35.59113.448.5568381.65
IDBI Bank63.130.40.6474.7536.667879.91
Canara Bank381.8522.06.11386.5266.8569272.56
IDFC First Bank85.820.871.02100.7452.1156796.72
27 Oct 2023, 12:36:17 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.19, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹62.73

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is 63.19. There has been a 0.73 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.46.

Click here for IDBI Bank News

27 Oct 2023, 12:24:48 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was 63.01, while the high price reached was 64.06.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00:09 PM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.45, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹62.73

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 63.45. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.72, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.72 points.

27 Oct 2023, 11:30:03 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank40.231.834.7751.017.8576044.4
Union Bank Of India100.856.16.44113.448.5568928.43
IDBI Bank63.520.791.2674.7536.668299.26
Canara Bank385.3525.57.09386.5266.8569907.51
IDFC First Bank86.561.611.9100.7452.1157286.46
27 Oct 2023, 11:11:19 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IDBI Bank stock is 63.01, while the high price is 64.06.

27 Oct 2023, 11:00:53 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.51, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹62.73

The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is 63.51. There has been a percent change of 1.24, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.78, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.78.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37:36 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank40.041.644.2751.017.8575685.26
Union Bank Of India100.255.55.8113.448.5568518.34
IDBI Bank63.430.71.1274.7536.668202.49
Canara Bank386.426.557.38386.5266.8570097.99
IDFC First Bank86.21.251.47100.7452.1157048.21
27 Oct 2023, 10:33:34 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.7, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹62.73

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 63.7. The stock has seen a 1.55% increase in its price, with a net change of 0.97.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17:56 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was 63.01, while the high price reached 64.06.

27 Oct 2023, 09:54:22 AM IST

IDBI Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:43:30 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.73, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 62.73 with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -1.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% and the actual decrease in value is 1.25 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 09:31:42 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.72%
3 Months14.02%
6 Months15.55%
YTD15.55%
1 Year39.4%
27 Oct 2023, 09:19:58 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.73, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹63.98

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 62.73. There has been a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.25.

27 Oct 2023, 08:08:36 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹63.98 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App