IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock Sees Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 69.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.89 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank had an open price of 70.99 and a close price of 70.77. The high for the day was 71.4, while the low was 69.57. The market capitalization for IDBI Bank is 74,933.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, while the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 300,549.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹69.89, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹69.69

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 69.89, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change is a positive value of 0.2.

27 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 300,549. The closing price of the shares was 70.77.

