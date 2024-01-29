IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹84.75 and closed at ₹84.11. The stock reached a high of ₹85.81 and a low of ₹82.43. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹89,847.07 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹86.97 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 2,679,549 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank closed at ₹84.11 on last trading day
