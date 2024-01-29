Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 84.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.56 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 84.75 and closed at 84.11. The stock reached a high of 85.81 and a low of 82.43. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 89,847.07 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 86.97 and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 2,679,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank closed at ₹84.11 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 2,679,549 shares, with a closing price of 84.11.

