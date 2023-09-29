IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, IDBI Bank's opening price was ₹72.19 and the closing price was ₹71.14. The stock reached a high of ₹72.7 and a low of ₹69.76. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently at ₹75,385.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 675,588.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.