Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 83.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.77 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 84.48 and closed at 83.56. The stock had a high of 87.99 and a low of 83.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 91,148.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 86.97 and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 4,396,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.77, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹83.56

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 84.77, which represents a percent change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.21, indicating that the stock price has increased by 1.21.

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week21.61%
3 Months22.14%
6 Months46.16%
YTD25.67%
1 Year65.92%
30 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.77, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹83.56

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 84.77. It has experienced a percent change of 1.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.21, reflecting an increase in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹83.56 on last trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank had a trading volume of 4,396,489 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 83.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!