IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹84.48 and closed at ₹83.56. The stock had a high of ₹87.99 and a low of ₹83.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91,148.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹86.97 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 4,396,489 shares.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹84.77, which represents a percent change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.21, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹1.21.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.61%
|3 Months
|22.14%
|6 Months
|46.16%
|YTD
|25.67%
|1 Year
|65.92%
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹84.77. It has experienced a percent change of 1.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.21, reflecting an increase in the stock price.
On the last day, IDBI Bank had a trading volume of 4,396,489 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹83.56.
