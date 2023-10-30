Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 62.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.18 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 63.01 and closed at 62.73. The highest price recorded during the day was 64.06, while the lowest price was 62.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 67,611.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 415,654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.32%
3 Months12.21%
6 Months14.91%
YTD15.55%
1 Year38.94%
30 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.18, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹62.88

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 62.18, which represents a decrease of 1.11% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.

30 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.73 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of IDBI Bank was 415,654 shares, and the closing price was 62.73.

