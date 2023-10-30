IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹63.01 and closed at ₹62.73. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹64.06, while the lowest price was ₹62.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹67,611.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 415,654 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.32%
|3 Months
|12.21%
|6 Months
|14.91%
|YTD
|15.55%
|1 Year
|38.94%
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹62.18, which represents a decrease of 1.11% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.
On the last day, the BSE volume of IDBI Bank was 415,654 shares, and the closing price was ₹62.73.
