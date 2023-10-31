Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 61.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 62.66 and closed at 62.88. The stock reached a high of 63.2 and a low of 61.39. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 66525.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 74.75 and 36.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 981,463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.69%
3 Months10.66%
6 Months13.08%
YTD13.71%
1 Year39.03%
31 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹61.87

Based on the current data of IDBI Bank stock, the price is 62.4 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.53. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% or 0.53.

31 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 981,463 shares. The closing price for the stock was 62.88.

