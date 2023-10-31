IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Surge in Trading Today

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹62.66 and closed at ₹62.88. The stock reached a high of ₹63.2 and a low of ₹61.39. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 66525.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹74.75 and ₹36.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 981,463 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.69%
|3 Months
|10.66%
|6 Months
|13.08%
|YTD
|13.71%
|1 Year
|39.03%
Based on the current data of IDBI Bank stock, the price is ₹62.4 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.53. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% or ₹0.53.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 981,463 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹62.88.
