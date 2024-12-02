IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹82.13 and closed slightly higher at ₹82.21. The stock reached a high of ₹83.46 and dipped to a low of ₹81.10. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹88,158.94 crore. Over the past year, IDBI Bank has experienced a 52-week high of ₹107.98 and a low of ₹60.72, with a trading volume of 433,146 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 433 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.46 & ₹81.1 yesterday to end at ₹82.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.