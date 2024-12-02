Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 82.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.05 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at 82.13 and closed slightly higher at 82.21. The stock reached a high of 83.46 and dipped to a low of 81.10. The bank's market capitalization stands at 88,158.94 crore. Over the past year, IDBI Bank has experienced a 52-week high of 107.98 and a low of 60.72, with a trading volume of 433,146 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6392 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 433 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹82.21 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 83.46 & 81.1 yesterday to end at 82.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

