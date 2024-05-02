IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹91.15, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹90.27

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹92.3 and closed at ₹91.76 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹92.43, while the low was ₹90.01. The market capitalization stands at ₹97061.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹98.7 and the 52-week low is ₹52.59. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1179148 shares.
IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹89.57 and a high of ₹92.35 on the current day.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹91.15, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹90.27
IDBI Bank share price closed the day at ₹91.15 - a 0.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 92.45 , 93.79 , 95.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 89.67 , 88.23 , 86.89.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IDBI Bank Live Updates
IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹90.27
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹91.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.38 and ₹91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|87.75
|10 Days
|86.98
|20 Days
|86.02
|50 Days
|85.88
|100 Days
|78.95
|300 Days
|71.46
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.76, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹90.27
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹90.76 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.38 and ₹91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank stock's low price today was ₹89.57 and the high price was ₹91.20.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.65, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹90.27
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹90.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.38 and ₹91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|Support 1
|Resistance 2
|Support 2
|Resistance 3
|Support 3
IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹89.65, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹90.27
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹89.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.38 and ₹91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of IDBI Bank dropped by 0.69% to reach ₹89.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are declining, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|154.0
|-0.25
|-0.16
|163.15
|68.0
|105255.11
|Canara Bank
|628.0
|6.15
|0.99
|629.65
|291.3
|113927.38
|IDBI Bank
|89.65
|-0.62
|-0.69
|98.7
|52.59
|96395.29
|Yes Bank
|25.37
|-0.8
|-3.06
|32.81
|14.1
|72984.12
|Indian Bank
|551.7
|3.3
|0.6
|573.45
|267.25
|68710.99
IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -50.94% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 10 AM today is down by 50.94% compared to yesterday, while the trading price is at ₹89.78, a decrease of 0.54%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a price drop with high volume may signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank touched a high of 90.78 & a low of 90.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.6
|Support 1
|90.07
|Resistance 2
|90.96
|Support 2
|89.9
|Resistance 3
|91.13
|Support 3
|89.54
IDBI Bank Live Updates
IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 0.24% to reach ₹90.49, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are declining, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.16%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|154.05
|-0.2
|-0.13
|163.15
|68.0
|105289.28
|Canara Bank
|625.95
|4.1
|0.66
|629.65
|291.3
|113555.48
|IDBI Bank
|90.49
|0.22
|0.24
|98.7
|52.59
|97298.49
|Yes Bank
|25.56
|-0.61
|-2.33
|32.81
|14.1
|73530.71
|Indian Bank
|551.0
|2.6
|0.47
|573.45
|267.25
|68623.81
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.69, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹90.27
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹90.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.38 and ₹91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.80% and is currently trading at ₹90.99. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 65.32%, reaching ₹90.99. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.26%
|3 Months
|3.35%
|6 Months
|46.08%
|YTD
|34.05%
|1 Year
|65.32%
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.8
|Support 1
|89.38
|Resistance 2
|93.32
|Support 2
|88.48
|Resistance 3
|94.22
|Support 3
|86.96
IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12346 k
The trading volume yesterday was 1.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹91.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹92.43 & ₹90.01 yesterday to end at ₹91.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
